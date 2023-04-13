Retail Portfolio Trader

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Job summary

The Retail Gas Portfolio Trader will facilitate and transact daily cash market retail customer portfolio hedges, with responsibility for the daily cash portfolio management and profitability of the Commercial & Industrial portfolio for bp Energy Retail Company. This individual will identify optimization opportunities in the portfolio and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop energy and efficiency products for the customer portfolio and deploy innovative solutions that leverage fundamental analysis, advanced analytics and market acumen.

Primary responsibilities

Implement strategy for market access, price discovery and transaction execution in approved products for bperc internal and external clients

Hedge and optimize activity around bperc’s retail customer portfolio

Maintain and provide transactable prices for approved tradable products as well as market information to the bperc retail pricing functions, sales persons and customers

Research new products and develop strategy to optimize and hedge in the markets

Manage forecasted load deviations and exposures in prompt and cash months

Optimize portfolio assets and obligations such as supply, interstate transport and storage

Work closely with BPEC’s wholesale trading desk for price discovery and execution

Price, manage, and book deals consisting of a variety of standard and non-standard products

Manage the risk associated with a standard and non-standard portfolio while adhering to allocated risk limits

Identify structured supply or customer opportunities and participate in closing transactions when necessary

Collaborate with the Marketing team to help guide their efforts to provide opportunities that are aligned with trading ideas

Build and maintain databases as necessary

Understand and align with all internal policies as well as those of CFTC, SEC, FERC, and any other regulatory body or exchange

Requirements & qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required in business, marketing or quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or Engineering

Minimum 5 years of either scheduling, profitable trading or portfolio optimization experience

Strong working knowledge of the C&I retail gas industry

High level of proficiency in Excel and ability to work within Salesforce and Endur

Analytical skills required for pricing, risk assessment and transaction structuring

Strong individual contributor with consultative style and aptitude for collaboration and teamwork

Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments

Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusion

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.