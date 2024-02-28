Retail Power Business Development Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Our Retail Business is our customer-facing operation providing integrated energy management services to commercial and industrial customers. Considering a customer’s entire energy portfolio, solutions are structured to provide competitive market pricing and to optimize energy usage. We offer a complete suite of services to energy-intensive retail customers, from energy supply and hedging to on-site generation management and demand response.

Responsibilities:

Facilitate customer interface, communication, relationship management across bp commercial and operational personnel

Originate and champion energy structured transactions with bp’s retail clients.

Lead the product development and creation efforts in order to maintain a competitive product offering.

Lead transactions through bp’s internal governance protocol

Ensure 100% compliance with bp’s business transaction policies when structuring products or transactions with clients.

Strive to improve existing process to enhance standards and grow business. Identify and address control gaps in the procedures and business practices and aim at closing gaps.

In conjunction with the bp’s Credit Team, monitor customer compliance within agreements

Requirements & qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required

A minimum of 5 years of progressively responsible experience in an origination role dealing with C&I Sales.

Comprehensive understanding of retail energy markets, renewable energy development and financing, and corporate energy procurement strategies

Demonstrate ability to consistently produce P&L

Proven track record of innovation, creativity and success in closing customer business

Able to understand and adjust to changing market conditions

Self-motivated, phenomenal teammate, which is able to work in an open trade floor environment

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.