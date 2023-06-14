Retail Power Optimization Analyst

About bp Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader! Job Summary The Retail Trading Analyst will participate in the portfolio management and profitability analysis of the Trading Commercial & Industrial retail electricity portfolio with a focus on integration across the business footprint. This individual will find opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage market analysis, advanced analytics and technical skill.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytics, Data Science, Energy Markets, Power Market, Retail Trade, Structured Query Language (SQL), Trading knowledge, Trading Operations
