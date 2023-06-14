Retail Power Optimization Analyst

Job summary

About bp Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader! Job Summary The Retail Trading Analyst will participate in the portfolio management and profitability analysis of the Trading Commercial & Industrial retail electricity portfolio with a focus on integration across the business footprint. This individual will find opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage market analysis, advanced analytics and technical skill.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

About bpOur purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!Job SummaryThe Retail Trading Analyst will participate in the portfolio management and profitability analysis of the Trading Commercial & Industrial retail electricity portfolio with a focus on integration across the business footprint. This individual will find opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage market analysis, advanced analytics and technical skill.



Job Description:

Main Responsibilities

Build and support models for optimization analysis, managing risk exposure and hedging strategies for retail portfolio with load following exposure

Backup support for retail supply traders by providing market access, price discovery and trade execution in approved products for internal and external clients in cash and term markets

Book energy and non-energy trades consisting of a variety of standard and non-standard products

Back-test trading strategies to evaluate effectiveness, explain forecasted load deviations and exposures in prompt and cash month

Support the retail load forecasting process and further develop associated exposure reporting and stress testing to advance the needs of the retail supply traders

Understand and align with all internal policies as well as those of CFTC, SEC, FERC, and any other regulatory body or exchange

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor degree required in a quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or engineering

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in an analytical role using data science, statistical modeling and programming.

Retail supply experience preferred

Working knowledge of ISO markets, the electric power grid and marketplace

High level of proficiency in Excel VBA and SQL required, python highly preferred

Analytical skills required for risk assessment

Strong individual contributor with consultative style and interest in collaboration and teamwork

Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments

Proficient in collecting, querying, visualizing, organizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Data Science, Energy Markets, Power Market, Retail Trade, Structured Query Language (SQL), Trading knowledge, Trading Operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.