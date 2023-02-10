Job summary

bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly

Job Purpose

The Retail Pricing Manager is a high impact leadership role accountable for pricing activity in support of 500+ Retail sites within M&C Americas. The role is accountable for managing and sustainably growing an integrated gross margin pool of $0.3B per year by optimizing pricing and unit margin delivery across 1bgal of branded fuel volume. In addition, the Retail Pricing Manager will support building pricing capability across the team and will represent the Pricing team in regional and global pricing forums.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for commercially driven and compliant Retail pricing activity in support of the sustainable growth and delivery of integrated fuels gross margin for M&C Americas.

Develops data driven insights informed by expertise on market dynamics and competitor landscape to identify opportunities and vulnerabilities to volume and margin performance. Acts upon insights through pricing pilots and actions to deliver margin and volume goals.

Manages performance and development of pricing analysts accountable for Retail pricing (2 FTE current design) and provides day to day pricing backfill support as needed.

Monitors integrated fuels gross margin financial performance and communicates to key leadership partners. Maintains integrated fuels gross margin outlook to inform financial planning processes.

Provides fuel sales, fuels margin and halo effect insights to inform prospective retail site investments, strategic network planning and annual planning.

Maintain deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing to remain compliant and support legal cases with documentation and testimony as needed.

Assists as needed with the implementation of new pricing systems and technology.

Summary Decision Rights

Daily pricing decisions

CPG assumptions

Resource allocation

Education

MBA preferred

Essential Experience

6+ years B2C/B2B pricing experience or relevant experience in related activities that support/impact gross margin generation in the Americas

Strong commercial and analytical skills with proven ability to develop and act upon data driven insights

Desirable

Performance management and planning experience

Demonstrated ability to build, coach, and lead a team

Skills & Competencies