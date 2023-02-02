Retail Productivity Analyst

Job summary

The Retail Productivity Data Analyst is responsible for;

Supporting each market with day to day running of the selected productivity tool across ESA, focusing on producing and analyzing pf productivity reporting, additional reporting on labour hours and advice for markets as required, supporting adherence to process and business change. This role will support to the Retail Productivity Specialist.



Responsibilities :

Produces the internal productivity dashboard, (weekly, monthly) production, adhoc reporting, future analytic reporting on labour hours and adherence.

Produce trend reporting for labour hours and adherence to business process for workforce management

Supports each market with pulling data to support with building Productivity business case calculations to drive business change that will benefit the customer, business and teams across ESA.

Support the integration of each country using the determined workforce management solutions.

Working with the Retail Productivity Specialist to highlight best practice and better ways of working across all markets.

Acts as the custodian for the Workforce Management Operations Manual and ensures that it is updated and distributed to site and field teams in an effective and timely manner.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Here’s some of the things you will be getting up to!

• Building the productivity dashboard, checking for data accuracy on a weekly & monthly basis.

• Producing adhoc reporting to support business change, behavior change and engagement in labour management

• Pulling data and supporting in building business cases to drive improvements in productivity across each market in ESA.

• Working with the teams in ESA to embed and land the system changes in workforce management .

• Work alongside our global business services to standardise and improve administration processes across ESA

• Review relevant workforce management standard operating procedures to ensure they are updated, fit for purpose and documented correctly



Here’s what we need from you!

• Experience in Retail Workforce Management (Labour management)

• Experience in working with Workforce management systems, producing data and analytics.

• Retail operational management with an understanding of BP store operational processes and policies preferable

• Retail experience in process design and implementation

• Communicate appropriately with all key stakeholders

• Analytical thinker, with proven ability to seek innovative ways of addressing problems and to simplify activities

