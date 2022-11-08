Job summary

About the Role:

The Retail Project Controls Lead of Asset Management reports to Retail Project Services and Controls Manager and is responsible for leading a significant team of Project Controls Administrators, Projects Controller and managing all aspects of project expenditures related to financial compliance. This individual manages a significant portfolio of thousands of projects, liaises with Fixed Assets to set-up projects and requisitions. Puts controls in place and monitors that the invoices have been approved by the appropriate DOA (Delegation Of Authority). The individual provides weekly reporting on project actual expenditures to date, commitments to date, collecting latest estimates for cost to complete, and reporting variances to project budgets. The Project Controls lead is the primary work with Finance on forecasting, planning, and accruals; making sure all invoices have been coded to the appropriate cost center (or site), and have been accurately characterized as Capex, Revex, or Opex.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic attitude to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Responsibilities:

General Responsibilities

Leading a large team of one Full-time Employee & several Managed Services resources

Manages a significant portfolio of thousands of projects

QA/QC for project financial DOA and diligence

Weekly reporting on actuals, commitments, latest estimates, and compliance.

Coordinates monthly Capex and Revex forecasts with Finance

Accountable and manages monthly project accruals

Facilitates and coordinates approvals of all requisitions and invoices, for budget approvals, managing financial controls for DOA compliance within the hierarchy of the Asset organization

Timely project close-outs, balancing actuals to budgets, and assisting Project Managers with the retrieval of all final invoices.

Interfaces with Fixed Assets to assure expenditures are accurately accounted for in SAP

Manages 3rd party services to supplement capacity of internal staff

Immerses the Project Controls Administrators within the regional development teams to maintain continuity of project knowledge

Supports Asset LT with planning, performance, and financial diagnostics

Lead and ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met

Provide servant leadership and attract, retain, and develop a diverse, hard-working team

Lead, develop, and support strong DE&I, Ethics and Compliance plans

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree – Preference for Finance or Accounting

Minimum of 5 years of relevant business experience within Retail or Fuels Marketing.

Experienced in managing a large portfolio of construction projects

Keen understanding of GAAP accounting practices

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



