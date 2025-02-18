This role is not eligible for relocation

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

The Retail Project Controls Lead is responsible for leading a significant team of Project Administrators, Project Controls Advisor, Project Controllers and leading all aspects of project expenditure related to financial compliance. This individual manages significant - portfolio of thousands of projects, liaises with Fixed Assets team to set-up projects and requisitions. Puts controls in place and monitors that the invoices have been approved by the appropriate DOA (Delegation Of Authority). The individual provides weekly reporting on project actual expenditures to date, commitments, collecting the latest estimates for cost to complete, and reporting variances to project budgets. The Lead supports the team in the areas of portfolio and project forecasting, management and closeout across mobility and convenience Americas. The individual is the primary interface with Finance on forecasting, planning, and accruals; making sure all invoices have been coded to the appropriate cost centre (or site), and have been accurately characterized as Capex, Revex, or Opex.

The Retail Project Controls Lead interfaces with various stakeholders to work in teamwork to continuously refine ways of working and products that deliver improved management of cost and change orders - with a cost management focus, to achieve planned value and agreed scope and scale to allow the business to deliver high returns and acquire greater market value.

What you will deliver

General Responsibilities

Manages physical checks (overage from escrow company, random refunds, overpayment made to vendors), acquiring accurate coding, completing the required form and sending to GBS for posting.

Handle, review and run physical mail. Resolve/identify and distribute as required.

Leading a large team of one full-time employee & several managed services resources.

Manages a significant portfolio of thousands of projects across multiple regions & businesses.

QA/QC for project financial DOA and diligence

Prepare and present to key stakeholders and leadership the monthly forecast vs Plan, vs GFO

Weekly reports on actuals, commitments, latest estimates, and compliance.

Coordinates monthly Capex and Revex forecasts with Finance and regional leads of all departments.

Accountable and manages monthly project accruals working with regional leads and finance.

Facilitates and administers approvals of all requisitions and invoices, for budget approvals, managing financial controls for DOA compliance within the hierarchy of the organization

Timely project close-outs, reconciling actuals to budgets, and assisting Project Managers with the retrieval of all final invoices.

Collaborate with Fixed Assets to assure expenditures are accurately accounted for in SAP

Manages 3rd party services to supplement capacity of internal staff

Immerses the Project Administrators and Controllers within the regional development teams to maintain continuity of project knowledge

Supports the leadership with planning, performance, and financial diagnostics

Ensure PAF’s, requisitions and invoices are approved by appropriate delegation of authority (DoA)

Oversee reporting on actual expenditures and commitments to date

Compliance reporting development and monitoring

Problem resolution in all aspects of project cost administration (PRs, POs, invoices, vendors, fixed assets accounting, Revex vs Capex determination, project close out)

Ensure ongoing data alignment and troubleshoot discrepancies between Power BI and multiple tools (like Smartsheet, SAP and other project management tools)

Work with I&E Support to resolve data and project discrepancies between SAP, Power BI and bp's project management system

Manual payment processing or approval for immediate/critical wire transfers due to quick turnaround time for Real Estate closing for potential properties.

Adhoc Vendor creation/maintenance and CDD (Counterparty Due Diligence) screening

Handles PR/GR requests as required.

Provide servant leadership and attract, retain, and develop a diverse, high-performing team

Lead and ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met

Lead, develop, and support strong DE&I, Ethics and Compliance plans

Miscellaneous and special projects as required

Experience & Qualifications

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree – Preference for Business, Economics, or Finance

Experience

Minimum of 12 years of relevant business experience within Retail & Procurement

Strong skills in SAP, Excel, Power BI & Smartsheet

Keen understanding of GAAP accounting practices

Ready to work in US shifts 7:30 pm to 4:30 am IST.

Excellent presentation and communication skills

Leadership experience is a must

Skills

Ability to work and lead teams with empathy. Proven leadership track record

Consistently challenge to standardize and simplify

Ability to effectively prioritise in a fast paced, team environment

Ability to communicate effectively and professionally with all levels of management.

Presenting and talking to client senior leadership

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Capable of managing other contractors to bp in the Project Admin/Controllers role

Very analytical and excellent attention to detail

Proven track record of hands-on project controls and project administration experience

Track implementing cost management approaches and philosophy

Willing to get in the details with the team initially on project work before implementing

Strong interpersonal skills including power of persuasion, assertiveness, and ability to empower others.

You will work with

Procurement - contract negotiation and value delivery

Finance - financial reporting, platform support and payment processing, accrual calculations and submissions

Asset Management leaders - cross-functional portfolio delivery

Business leadership - strategic project planning and delivery with an asset need

Vendors, General Contractors etc.

