Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

People & Culture (P&C) Solution & Services (S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The Retail Resourcing Senior specialist role exists to manage and execute high volume retail resourcing activities for BP’s company owned and operated sites, in accordance with defined process while acting as subject matter expert in all areas relating to retail resourcing for BP’s company owned and operated sites, this includes supporting and coaching hiring managers throughout the recruitment process.

Key Accountabilities:

Execute core recruitment process activities including utilising available sourcing channels and job posting, applicant screening and shortlisting, use of recruitment tools, managing candidate engagement throughout the lifecycle of the recruitment process, management of candidate information shared with hiring managers progressing/declining candidates, reference and background checking and preparation of offer documentation and employment contracts

Follow the company’s recruitment and selection policy, maintaining knowledge of the policy to ensure that all recruitment and selection decisions are compliant to Standard Operating Procedures

Partnering with hiring managers to analyse recruitment requirements for new positions and ensure employees have the Right to Work and employment offer aligns to any visa restrictions they may have

Develop and maintain national talent pools & Execute defined process for the use of the recruitment system (Page Up), maintaining accuracy

Provide line managers with candidate summary information, support resources such as interview guides and questions, and ensuring BP maintains adherence to privacy act obligations

Support Retail Services Lead in high-volume recruitment projects and act as the first point of escalation within the team, coordinate the resolution of business escalations

Actively identify and drive continuous improvement initiatives within the AU Retail end to-end activities and Subject Matter Expert areas.

Provide monthly recruitment statistics to key business stakeholders

Support the development and embedment of a best practice recruitment function

Manage conflicting priorities and the expectations of internal stakeholders.

Mentor and coach Junior team members on operational issues and pro-actively seek

prompt resolution of business escalations where required

Work closely with AU local Retail team in resolving operational issues, understanding processes while ensuring that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared, and lessons learnt

Key requirements:

Bachelor’s degree is preferred or relevant experience i.e. recruitment

Minimum of 3 years of relevant previous experience

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Proficient knowledge of HR system such as Workday

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.