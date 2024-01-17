Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Retail Safety Advisor is a member of the Operations HSSE Team, whose primary objective is to implement crime-prevention measures at our retail convenience stores. Primary focus is physical safety of all Team Members and Guests. Develop and execute strategies to reduce incidents including robbery, burglary, verbal/physical threats, and other workplace violence events. Compile and analyze data from incident reports and inspections to assess vulnerabilities, measure program effectiveness, and identify the need for additional security measures. Liaise with internal bp Security team on local, state, and federal security-related information, directives, and events.



Job Description:

Job Duties

Manage Retail Security initiatives and strategies – demonstrating a risked-based approach – while ensuring security measures and processes are aligned with and support the Company’s business objectives

Enforce Security Improvement Plan, which encompasses asset hardening solutions and operational changes; assess effectiveness and adjust as needed

Manage security guard vendor program and actively seek opportunities to continuously improve operational performance. Liaise with bp Security on internal requirements and vendor issues

Provide monthly metrics and insights to operations team and leadership

Monitor and analyze security related incidents, metrics, and other industry trends to identify emerging threats, weaknesses, and opportunities

Assist with the development of training and communications on security policies and topics

Collaborate with Operations team to provide direction and consultation on asset protection strategies: both internal & external, cash & inventory, skimming devices, fuel theft, etc.

Liaise with internal bp Security SME on best practices and emerging threats

Participate in bp BSR (Business Security Representative) networking activities

Education

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

3 years practical experience in corporate security or occupational safety (retail preferred)

Industry expertise and proven leadership skills

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience in coaching, mentoring, influencing

Skills & Competencies

Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures

Well organized and solid Time Management Skills

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups

Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model

Applied knowledge of Security Systems (CCTV/Alarms), CPTED, and Asset Protection

Other Considerations

Must have a valid driver’s license

Travel up to 25%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.