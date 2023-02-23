Site traffic information and cookies

Retail Security Adviser

Retail Security Adviser

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144530BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Deliver Security Strategy, Advising the Retail Business Unit and managing/driving associated Security Management Programs. Assist Ethics and Compliance to Conduct security policy breaches, acts of criminality, fraud and other serious breakdowns in internal controls related to retail Security when requested.

Education and Experience Required:
Education

  • Tertiary qualification in Security Risk Management.
  • In house training in similar disciplines supported by External Security Training would be an advantage.
  • A legal qualification would be an added advantage.

Experience
  • Demonstrable personal commercial experience in the field of Security Risk Management, forensic and incident investigation.
  • A good working experience and exposure to criminal and civil law.
  • A minimum of at least 3-5 years experience in the commercial security field.
  • Strong communication, interpersonal as well as professional skills to develop and maintain effective internal and external relationships.
  • Demonstrable access to establish law enforcement networks and other related agencies.

Technical and Professional Competencies
  • Security Management - Mastery (3)
  • Incident /Fraud Investigations – Mastery (4)
  • Risk Management – Skilful (3)
  • Legal Knowledge – Basic Application (2)
  • Trend/Gap analysis and lessons learned – Skilful (3)
  • Business ethics – Skilful (3)
  • Criminal and civil remedies – Skilful Application (3)
  • Prevention, detection, response – Skilful (3)
  • HR Management – Skilful (3)
  • Business Operations – Skilful (3)
  • HSE – Skilful (3)
  • Standards & Legislation – Skilful (3)

Key Accountabilities:

  • Investigate Security breaches and retail incidents, support the retail HSE team with strategies to put barriers in place to prevent or minimise retail Security Incidents.
  • Keep a record of all Retail Security incidents and breaches.
  • Analyse incidents to assist the business to put mitigations barriers in place to minimize or prevent incidents.
  • Deliver/manage/monitor elements of the retail Security Strategy.
  • Deliver/manage/monitor Retail Security Management Programs.
  • Act as a business focal point for advice/support/guidance/training on retail security matters.
  • Conduct security risk assessments and make recommendations aimed at continuously improving retail security.
  • Deliver retail security awareness programmes.
  • Investigate and report objectively on findings/results of investigations and make relevant recommendations to business management.
  • Train/Manage a capable Retail Business Security Representative Network.
  • Manage operational security performance.
  • Update Online Security Related Self Verification Tools
  • Conduct Retail specific BSR Training as per the BP BSR Training Module
  • Perform high level investigations throughout South Africa around retail security breaches.
  • Deliver security awareness training.
  • Deliver/Manage/Monitor Regional Security Strategies.
  • Implement Business specific Security Management Plans.
  • Provide Business support/advice/training to deliver security management plans.
  • Provide security assurance to Business Management by tracking incidents through the Traction, providing risk mitigation measures and incident management procedures.
  • Liaise with other key support functions specifically HSE, Internal Control, Legal and HR around investigations, reporting and disciplinary matters arising from any such investigations.
  • Demonstrate high personal, ethical and professional standards throughout all aspects of work internally and externally.
  • Maintain strong and open communications by internally building relationships with BP employees/contractors and externally with private security companies, other organizational security contingencies, local law enforcement agencies, government/military departments, embassies and other international companies.
  • Support the Cluster Security Manager Sub Saharan Africa with the implementation of security as per the Operating Management System (OMS).
  • Understand the Business objectives, process, practice and legal obligations required of BP and the laws of the countries within which BP operates.
  • Manage/affect special assignments and projects as otherwise required by the Cluster Security Manager Sub Saharan Africa.
  • Manage the provision of an effective, practical, cost effective and transparent contract for the provision of security services.
  • Conduct training and supervise the duties and responsibilities of the Business Security Representatives.
  • Conduct security surveys and other assessments of security effectiveness

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to execute security management for the site, ensuring effective processes and procedures are in place to deliver the security plans, whilst supporting standardisation and consistency of security in order to strengthen safe, reliable and compliant operations across BP.

