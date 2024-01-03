Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.The ROO is the Retail Operating Organization within bp that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.Job Purpose:The Retail Senior Pricing Analyst is a high impact role accountable for pricing activity in support of 100+ company owned retail sites within Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Americas. The role is accountable for managing and sustainably growing an integrated gross margin pool of >$0.2B per year by optimizing pricing and unit margin delivery across >0.2bgal of branded fuel volume. The role will play a critical role in defining pricing execution strategy and evolving pricing capability through the adoption of advanced pricing products.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for commercially driven and compliant Retail pricing activity in support of the sustainable growth and delivery of integrated fuels gross margin for M&C Americas.

Develops data driven insights informed by expertise on market dynamics, competitor landscape and customer behaviors to identify opportunities and vulnerabilities to volume and margin performance. Acts upon insights through pricing pilots and actions to deliver margin and volume goals.

Formulates site-specific pricing strategies aligned with overall business objectives, considering market dynamics, competition, and cross-category synergy.

Utilizes advanced analytics and modeling techniques to evaluate pricing scenarios, assess their impact on financial performance, and recommend optimal pricing strategies.

Collaborates with operations, marketing, data-analytics and finance teams to ensure alignment of pricing strategies with overall business goals and objectives.

Provides fuel sales, fuels margin and halo effect insights to inform prospective retail site investments, strategic network planning and annual planning.

Maintains deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing to remain compliant and support legal cases with documentation and testimony as needed.

Assists as needed with the implementation of new pricing systems and technology.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree required, quantitative field preferred

MBA preferred

4+ years B2C/B2B pricing experience or relevant experience in related activities that support/impact gross margin generation in the Americas

Strong commercial and analytical skills with proven ability to develop and act upon data driven insights

Desirable Experience:

Performance management and planning experience

Demonstrated ability to build, coach, and lead a team

Power BI and advanced Excel knowledge

Considering Joining bp?

How much do we pay (Base)? $99,000-$183,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.