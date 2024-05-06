Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our COCO function Team in our Budapest OR Szeged Offices and advance your career as a

Retail Site AR Specialist

Customer teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoice processing, cash collection, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Allocation of Cash and Cards payment

Follow up on payment differences

First point of Contact for Site managers

Handle all requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Ensure timely and accurate data entry, storage, retrieval, maintenance, and updates while maintaining data security

Other tasks & responsibilities:

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close process

Support other Retail Site Specialist with the knowledge and time to achieve goals as One Team.

Build and develop strong business relationships with relevant stakeholder sand business partners

Take part on operational optimization, continuous improvement, and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives. Support the development of a continuous improvement culture throughout immediate teams.

What you'll need to be successful:

Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification

1-2 years of experience in accounting / finance (preferably AR/GL)

Proficiency in English language

Experience in SAP is a must

Good knowledge of MS Office tools (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Strong time management and organization skills also ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships towards both internal and external partners

Result-oriented personality and capability to work in a team or individually if required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



