We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Retail Site Accountant - Accounts Payable with German

In this role You will:

Support delivery of Reporting services to the business

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors.

Complete timely monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close process

Support other Retail Site Specialist with the knowledge and time to achieve goals as One Team

Demonstrate deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes/systems, and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of inquiries from external and internal partners and third parties.

Build and develop strong business relationships with relevant partners and business partners.

Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement, and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives.

Participate in Customer Service and Business-driven projects by providing process input to project management ensuring that outcomes meet operational capability.

What You need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language and good written communication skills in German

Experience with Accounts Payable or other financial background

Experience in a Business Service Center environment is good to have.

Good stakeholder management skills

Experience with SAP is good to have.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

