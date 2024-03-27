Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a

Retail Site Accountant

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoice processing, cash collection, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Deliver Finance/Group Reporting support to the business(es) and countries assigned to the role.

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for other Group reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany reconciliations and Group Charges.

Solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.

Work on complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

To carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported.

Work with the team leader and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the GBS.

To comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead.

We have the following requirements:

Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in accounting / finance (preferably AR/GL)

Fluency in English

Experience in SAP is a advantage

Good knowledge of MS Office tools (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Strong time management and organization skills also ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships towards both internal and external partners

Result-oriented personality and capability to work in a team or individually if required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 3 days / week based on team agreement

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.