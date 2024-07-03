Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to take on some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as Retail Site Accountant!

In this role You will (be):

Support delivery of Reporting services to the business(es)

Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes, and accurate reporting in accordance with Finance Standards and Practices in liaison with the relevant Business.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors.

Work on daily booking and reconciliation of transactions submitted by Partners and/or assist other Retail Site Support RTR SMEs on more complex tasks.

Exposed to issues facing the partners, and are required to develop an understanding of the partners processes and business in order to be able to deliver a quality service.

You may be assigned to assist a specific SME or Lead, or to handle a less complex portfolio.

Support Business and Partners in understanding General Ledger.

Support the General Ledgers relating to assigned Partners including reviewing and/or processing Journals for the Business e.g. allocations and adjustments

Support the Indirect Tax Team where vital, Internal Control – Produce reconciliations (and supporting evidence where vital) to ensure the BSC meets its Balance Sheet Integrity obligations. Review and test control compliance

Work with and review work of Outsourced Service Providers

Work with other BSC Process Teams including Payables, Cash & Banking Accounts Payable to ensure data entering ledgers is high quality and accurate.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English (Dutch is a plus)

Relevant degree or qualification in related Finance areas

Min. 2 years experience in Finance area in an accounting role

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness as well as Excel knowledge (SAP knowledge is an advantage)

Strong language and interpersonal skills

Self confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs & goes above and beyond

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Agility core practices, Booking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Finance, Financial Awareness, Numeracy, Reconciliations, Resilience, Statutory Accounting, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax Analysis, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.