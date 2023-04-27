Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Retail Site Accountant – Spanish Speaking

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in accounting / finance (preferably AR/GL)

Fluency in English and Spanish

Experience in SAP is a advantage

Good knowledge of MS Office tools (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Strong time management and organization skills also ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships towards both internal and external partners

Result-oriented personality and capability to work in a team or individually if required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

CONTEXT

BP has established a Global Business Services (GBS) Center in Hungary with two offices: one in Budapest and on in Szeged providing a wide range of services to fully support BP in its global operations and aims.

GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR, tax and other functional areas.

The main goal of GBS Hungary is to deliver value add services and process transformation for the various business units of BP.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Reconciliation of assigned accounts, investigate any issues or unusual balances,suggest solutions and escalate as necessary

Run & verify the month end stock accounting processes, ensuring all movements correctly priced & accounted for and all adjustments made

To carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas – needing to analyse both Balance Sheet and Profit&Loss accounts – requiring experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

Preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly close

Monitor intercompany processes / group recharges processes where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure the correct treatment and resolve disputes.

To work with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries

Carrying out balance sheet reconciliation work (BSI) for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Timely manage incoming queries and follow-up on outgoing ones, keep trackers updated and report any aged items

Monitoring of open items / overdues and report monthly on aged items to Line Manager

Prepare and analyse reports as requested by Business or Line Manager

Keep active contact with assigned Business Units, customers as well as contact with Outsourced Service Providers and Business Facing Financials

Understanding procedures and processes for own portfolio, including business background and linking processes

Suggest process improvements for own and wider process area within the Retail teams and across GBS

Take active part in implementation of process changes or other projects by collecting and providing input, perform and coordinate testing, etc.

Support Line Manager and Lead AR Specialist with providing requested data in connection with local issues

Support the transactional training of new team members, act as a second-level coach

Coach less experienced colleagues

Train own back-up and ensure main tasks are covered when out of office

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Minimum 1 year AR/AP or GL Accounting experience ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

High analytical skills and profficiency in Excel

Financial studies or relevant experience, preferrably in SAP system

Logical thinking, ability to understand complex processes

Ability to adapt to changing reuirements

Ability to work under time pressure and prioritize multiple tasks

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Good communication and stakeholder management skills

Able to work both independently and as part of a team

Highly motivated TECHNICAL COMPETENCES

Accounting & Control – 4

Customer Inquiry handling & resolution – 3

Data Gathering and Analysis – 4

Organisation and Time Management – 4

Problem Solving – 4

Influencing Ability & Negotiation – 3

Process and Quality Improvement – 4

Customer Service Delivery Excellence – 4

Business & 3rd Party Systems Knowledge – 3 Languages

Language

Reading

Writing

Speaking

English

B2

B2

B2

Spanish

B2

B2

B2