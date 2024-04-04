Retail Site Auditor

Entity:Finance
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and AMPM across the West Coast, Midwest, South and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Audit Coordinator works on bp Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) retail store audits including scheduling, pre-audit data gathering, hosting of visiting auditors, post audit reviews, response and resolution to closeout. The role requires strong analytical, teamwork and communication skills. Being able to review, understand and identify bp’s operating practices and contracts is the basis for this role. This position will cover the majority of Thorntons/AMPM locations in Illinois and other markets.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management
