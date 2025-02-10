Retail Site Experience & Offer Lead ANZ

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



We are seeking a Retail Site Experience and Offer Lead ANZ for a 13 month fixed term contract to drive innovation in our mobility and convenience retail sites. This role involves interpreting consumer, competitor, and trend insights to align our branded offers with strategy, brand position, customer needs, and emerging trends, ensuring sustainable profitability.

Ensure store designs comply with safety standards and accessibility requirements

Use data and insights to inform site design

Optimize site designs for brand adherence, customer flow, and product visibility

Analyze the performance of new retail offers and site designs

Gather feedback to identify areas for improvement

Communicate and influence across marketing, asset & property management teams, and retail operations

Collaborate with store operations

Knowledge of retail industry trends and consumer behavior

Creative problem solver with design aesthetics

Strong project management skills and attention to detail

Excellent relationship management and communication skills

Prior experience in customer-facing product, project, or marketing roles

Results-oriented with a focus on customer experience with ability to manage multiple deadlines

Strong commercial and analytical capabilities

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, retail management, or related field

Desirable: Experience with innovation methodologies (e.g., Design Thinking, Lean Start-Up, Agile)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or Citizens of New Zealand.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



