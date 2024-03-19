Retail Site Negotiator

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Join bp as Real Estate Project Manager!

The REPM is responsible for the implementation of the retail participation strategy in the region of responsibility with special focus and dedication to the optimization, maintenance and development of the Energy sites network in the region.This is a key position in the B2C retail business as it is one of the main pillars that influences on the optimization of the assets to improve business profitability

The REPM is responsible for identifying, evaluating, recommending, negotiating, taking part in the design process, coordinating with engineering department and been responsible until the take over to Operations, for all investment projects in the region of responsibility.

Manage all underperforming site action plans requiring divestment / decapitalization or P&L improvements with the strive to giving to a balanced profitable business in the Country.

Manage all projects requiring investments (capex or revex) in the existing assets and the new business with the strive to supplying to the growth and profitability of the retail business in the Country.

Lead from the property, portfolio and development perspective, the Strategic Implementation Plans in the area of responsibility through the coordination with OPs, working in a team collaborative way to obtain overall Retail objectives, ensuring a strong customer focus and HSSE behaviors at all times.

Handle the renewal and sustaining activities with the company owned sites ensuring the best way forward for the assets in order to improve their profitability and contribution to the business.

Manage all site development activity (new builds, re-fits, minor modifications...) following the standard BP CVP process. To include: initiating opportunities in the area of responsibility (new to industry and existing assets), optimising design/layout, managing approval process (internal and external), contract management etc.

Negotiate with property owners, developers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve BP’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of BP's Retail assets.

Act as Focal Point in the Assets team for the region for all Assets related issues and projects.

REPM maintains excellent communications and engagement with all internal key stakeholders both within and outside Retail e.g. (Operations, Opex, Marketing, Construction & Engineering, Finance, Legal, Tax).

Where appropriate: appoint and handle agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets

Degree in Economics / Business Administration or Engineering.

Spanish and English languages.

High Retail experience (Assets, Operations, Pricing).

Experienced negotiator.

Wide experience in business Planning, Financial knowledge and Budget management.

Project leading, Monitoring and Tracking with high understanding of Retail standards, procedures and processes (CVP).

Internal Customer focused role

Strong negotiation capabilities.

High project management skills.

Very good Property and Urbanism knowledge.

Good numerical and analytical skills.

Strong attention to detail/follow up.

Financial/commercial knowledge.

Convenience retailing and Energy market knowledge.

Legal and financial contract management.

Competition understanding.

Understanding retail standards, procedures, and processes.

Ability to understand and respond to changing business.

High personal impact and well-developed influencing skills.

Team working skills, with well demonstrated ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams but also be able to work as self-starter.

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



