Job summary

Retail Site Specialist – Spanish Market

Retail Site Specialist – Spanish Market

Customer

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoice processing, cash collection, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Process PO / non PO vendor invoices in SAP

Follow up of P2P related issues by directly contacting suppliers, authorities and internal business partners

Prepare reconciliation for key AP Suppliers under responsibility

First point of Contact for Site managers

Handle all requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Ensure timely and accurate data entry, storage, retrieval, maintenance, and updates while maintaining data security

Other tasks & responsibilities:

Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close process

Support other Retail Site Specialist with the knowledge and time to achieve goals as One Team.

Demonstrate deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes/systems and act as an escalation of contact for any verbal or written form of inquiries from external and internal partners and third parties

Build and develop strong business relationships with relevant stakeholder sand business partners

Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement, and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives. Support the development of a continuous improvement culture throughout immediate teams.

Participate in Customer Service and Business-driven projects by providing process input to project management ensuring that outcomes meet operational capability.

We have the following requirements:

Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification

1-2 years of experience in accounting / finance (preferably P2P / AP)

Fluency in English language

Any level of Spanish language is a huge advantage

Experience in SAP is a must

Good knowledge of MS Office tools (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Strong time management and organization skills also ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships towards both internal and external partners

Result-oriented personality and capability to work in a team or individually if required

CONTEXT

As part of the Forward Agenda, BP has established a Business Service Centre (“BSC”) in Budapest which, subject to relevant country consultation, will provide Finance, Customer Service and Operational Procurement services to all Refining and Marketing ("R&M") businesses in Europe. The Customer Service function within the BSC will be the centre of expertise for BP's R&M businesses, delivering excellent customer service to our Business to Business (B2B) and Consumer markets. The BSC will handle a varied range of Order to Cash and other customer support activities. Our Customer is at the heart of all we do and our customer service employees are responsible for providing excellent customer service on behalf of our European and Global businesses.

The Refining & Marketing segment is BP's product and service segment, which focuses on fuels, lubricants and chemicals products. The following activities are carried out in R&M:

The manufacture of energy products and chemicals derived from crude oil

Transportation of crude oil and products from our manufacturing sites and terminals to where they are needed

The marketing, sale and supply of energy products, lubricants and materials to consumers and industry.

The Strategic Performance Units (SPU’s) businesses that are supported from the BSC are:

Lubricants : Automotive Lubricants and Air, Industrial, Marine & Energy (AIME) Lubricants.

Global Fuels : Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Air Fuels – Domestic & International

Fuels Value Chain : Fuel Cards, Wholesale, Retail Fuels, Convenience Retail, Bitumen

The BSC supports all interactions with business to business (B2B) customers, intermediaries, fuel card customers and end consumers (known as “Business to Consumer” (B2C)).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Allocation of incoming payments including Direct Debit allocation

Monitoring of open items / overdues

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Dealing with returned funds, deductions and other differences

Preparation of SAP reports and monitor / verify SAP master data

Query handling and monitoring

Strong interactivity with assigned Business Units, customers as well as contact with Outsourced Service Providers and Business Facing Financials

