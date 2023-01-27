Retail Site Specialist - Spanish Speaking

Job summary
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoice processing, cash collection, service request management and supply chain management activities. In this role You will:
Join our COCO function Team and advance your career as a
Retail Site Specialist – Spanish Market
Other tasks & responsibilities:
- Process PO / non PO vendor invoices in SAP
- Follow up of P2P related issues by directly contacting suppliers, authorities and internal business partners
- Prepare reconciliation for key AP Suppliers under responsibility
- First point of Contact for Site managers
- Handle all requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution
- Ensure timely and accurate data entry, storage, retrieval, maintenance, and updates while maintaining data security
We have the following requirements:
- Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close process
- Support other Retail Site Specialist with the knowledge and time to achieve goals as One Team.
- Demonstrate deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes/systems and act as an escalation of contact for any verbal or written form of inquiries from external and internal partners and third parties
- Build and develop strong business relationships with relevant stakeholder sand business partners
- Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement, and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives. Support the development of a continuous improvement culture throughout immediate teams.
- Participate in Customer Service and Business-driven projects by providing process input to project management ensuring that outcomes meet operational capability.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification
- 1-2 years of experience in accounting / finance (preferably P2P / AP)
- Fluency in English language
- Any level of Spanish language is a huge advantage
- Experience in SAP is a must
- Good knowledge of MS Office tools (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
- High understanding of the business requirements and strategy
- Strong time management and organization skills also ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy
- Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships towards both internal and external partners
- Result-oriented personality and capability to work in a team or individually if required
- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment
- Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Company laptop
- Phone for private usage
- Opportunity to work from home: up to 3 days / week based on team agreement
CONTEXT
As part of the Forward Agenda, BP has established a Business Service Centre (“BSC”) in Budapest which, subject to relevant country consultation, will provide Finance, Customer Service and Operational Procurement services to all Refining and Marketing ("R&M") businesses in Europe. The Customer Service function within the BSC will be the centre of expertise for BP's R&M businesses, delivering excellent customer service to our Business to Business (B2B) and Consumer markets. The BSC will handle a varied range of Order to Cash and other customer support activities. Our Customer is at the heart of all we do and our customer service employees are responsible for providing excellent customer service on behalf of our European and Global businesses.
The Refining & Marketing segment is BP's product and service segment, which focuses on fuels, lubricants and chemicals products. The following activities are carried out in R&M:
- The manufacture of energy products and chemicals derived from crude oil
- Transportation of crude oil and products from our manufacturing sites and terminals to where they are needed
- The marketing, sale and supply of energy products, lubricants and materials to consumers and industry.
The Strategic Performance Units (SPU’s) businesses that are supported from the BSC are:
Lubricants: Automotive Lubricants and Air, Industrial, Marine & Energy (AIME) Lubricants.
Global Fuels: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Air Fuels – Domestic & International
Fuels Value Chain: Fuel Cards, Wholesale, Retail Fuels, Convenience Retail, Bitumen
The BSC supports all interactions with business to business (B2B) customers, intermediaries, fuel card customers and end consumers (known as “Business to Consumer” (B2C)).
JOB PURPOSE
- Ensure timely and accurate recording of Accounts Receivables into the ledgers
- To support and prepare documents for period close
- To ensure adherence to policies and procedures
- To provide a helpdesk facility for any queries from retail sites /suppliers/BP business staff
- Dealing with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled
- Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path
- Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions
- Be able to identify key , strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders
- Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Allocation of incoming payments including Direct Debit allocation
- Monitoring of open items / overdues
- Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close
- Dealing with returned funds, deductions and other differences
- Preparation of SAP reports and monitor / verify SAP master data
- Query handling and monitoring
- Strong interactivity with assigned Business Units, customers as well as contact with Outsourced Service Providers and Business Facing Financials
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
- AR/AP Accounting experience
ESSENTIAL CRITERIA
- Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus
- Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
Core Competency
Level
Performance Bias - Focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value - Basic
Basic
Business Awareness - Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs & exceeds expectations - Basic
Basic
Partnership & Teamwork - Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge - Basic
Basic
Technical Competencies: Competency
Level
Control & Assurance
Awareness
Understanding Accounts
Basic
Languages
Language
Reading
Writing
Speaking
English
B1
B1
B1
Spanish
B1
B1
B2