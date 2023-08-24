Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our COCO function Team and advance your career as a



Retail Site Specialist – Spanish Speaking



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoice processing, cash collection, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

Process PO / non PO vendor invoices in SAP

Follow up of P2P related issues by directly contacting suppliers, authorities and internal business partners

Prepare reconciliation for key AP Suppliers under responsibility

First point of Contact for Site managers

Handle all requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Ensure timely and accurate data entry, storage, retrieval, maintenance, and updates while maintaining data security

Other tasks & responsibilities:

Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close process

Support other Retail Site Specialist with the knowledge and time to achieve goals as One Team.

Demonstrate deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes/systems and act as an escalation of contact for any verbal or written form of inquiries from external and internal partners and third parties

Build and develop strong business relationships with relevant stakeholder sand business partners

Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement, and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives. Support the development of a continuous improvement culture throughout immediate teams.

Participate in Customer Service and Business-driven projects by providing process input to project management ensuring that outcomes meet operational capability.

We have the following requirements:

Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification

1-2 years of experience in accounting / finance (preferably P2P / AP)

Fluency in English and Spanish

Experience in SAP is a advantage

Good knowledge of MS Office tools (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Strong time management and organization skills also ability to keep deadlines whilst under pressure without compromising accuracy

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships towards both internal and external partners

Result-oriented personality and capability to work in a team or individually if required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 3 days / week based on team agreement

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.