Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Credit Team and advance your career as a

Retail Site Support AR Specialist- Polish Speaking

In this role You will:

Key account management

Interact with partners in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and advance concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Establish and develop strong business relationships with relevant collaborators and internal business partners.

Drive, supervise and review customer service operations for customers and business

Proactively resolve customer and business issues

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external collaborators

Support and maintain key business databases and contract management tools

Support and handle contract related changes and financials

Handle accruals and reconciliations at month-end and year-end close for the business commercial processes and align with the finance team

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English and Polish language

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Good understanding of either of the following areas: customer services, finance, or purchase to pay .

Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Microsoft Packages

Excellent Customer Service skills towards both internal and external partners

Strong time management and organization skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



