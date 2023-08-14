Retail Site Support Junior Accountant

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Join our Customer Team and advance your career as aRetail Site Support Junior Accountant- Polish Speaking!Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities. In this role You will: Support delivery of Reporting services to the business(es)Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes, and accurate reporting in accordance with Finance Standards and Practices in liaison with the relevant BusinessSupport the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditorsWork on daily booking and reconciliation of transactions submitted by PartnersDevelop an understanding of the partners processes and business in order to be able to deliver a quality serviceSupport Business and Partners in understanding General LedgerSupport the General Ledgers relating to assigned Partners including reviewing and/or processing Journals for the Business e.g. allocations and adjustmentsWork in conjunction with the Statutory and Tax team to produce statutory accounts and tax submissionsSupport the Indirect Tax Team where necessaryWork with and review work of Outsourced Service ProvidersWork with other teams including Payables, Cash & Banking Accounts Payable to ensure data entering ledgers is high quality and accurateWhat You will need to be successful:Bachelor degree or relevant financial accounting experience (fresh grads are also welcomed)Fluency in PolishMinimum intermediate English language knowledgeLanguage and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsivenessGood level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awarenessCustomer- and service-oriented thinkingReadiness for action and ability to work under pressureGood communication and cooperation skillsAt bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elementsLife & health insurance, medical care packageFlexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreementOpportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby roomEmployees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition ProgramPossibility to join our social communities and networksChill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipmentAssets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requestedbp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.