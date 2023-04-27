Retail Space Planning Advisor

Job summary

Reporting to the Merchandising Space Planning Team Lead, the Space Planning Advisor works closely with the Category Managers to design, build, and maintain merchandise planograms. The Advisor is responsible for ensuring that the planograms accurately reflect assortment decisions and are consistent with category strategy and visual merchandising standards. The Advisor is responsible for ensuring planograms meet high quality standards, are localized where relevant and can be executed without issues in the field. They will provide cohesive leadership to maintain cross functional relationships crucial to the success of the organization.

Major Tasks, Responsibilities & Key Accountabilities:

Develop planograms for both Thorntons and ampm brands that meet our merchandising standards, best practices, and satisfy merchandising safety standards.

Work with cross-functional teams to introduce new products and categories while cost-effectively exiting obsolete products and categories in a manner that coordinates activities to minimize mark-downs, labor, and implementation costs.

Analyze planograms and make recommendations to optimize planograms, improve functionality (guest experience as well as store operations) and financial performance.

Ensure that each planogram is created in a timely manner for producing orders, tags, communication and that planograms are executable at store level.

Prepare merchandise communication documents that are communicated via the web for field operations implementation. Respond and offer support to inquiries regarding all aspects of planogram implementation.

Address deficiencies that arise from resets or field projects in a timely manner.

Manages a variety of special projects that are tasked.

Education Required:

The knowledge, skills and abilities typically acquired through the completion of a bachelor’s degree program or equivalent degree in a field of study related to the job.

Preferred Qualifications:

– bachelor’s degree in business related field or equivalent experience

– Experience with JDA Intactix space management suite preferred including: Space Planning, IKB, Floor Planning.

– Experience working in the retail industry.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Competencies:

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

- Able to work with a high sense of urgency and strong attention to detail.

– Good communication skills.

– Proficient in data manipulation and MS Excel.

– Knowledge of MS Access an asset.

Physical Requirements:

Most of the time is spent sitting in a comfortable position and there is frequent opportunity to move about. On rare occasions there may be a need to move or lift fixtures or products.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!