BP’s retail team is seeking an experienced Retail Supply Portfolio Manager to join our multifaceted Portfolio Optimization team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in the energy industry, particularly in deregulated power markets. This role involves leading statistical forecasting models, supporting retail trading operations, and collaborating with sales teams to drive post-sales value.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Marketing strategy and programmes, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge
