Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

BP’s retail team is seeking an experienced Retail Supply Portfolio Manager to join our multifaceted Portfolio Optimization team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in the energy industry, particularly in deregulated power markets. This role involves leading statistical forecasting models, supporting retail trading operations, and collaborating with sales teams to drive post-sales value.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive efficiencies in forecasting models with a focus on reducing MAPE values.

Develop and manage a transparent reporting suite to ensure accuracy in load forecasting.

Manage retail power product flows across ETRM, forecasting, accounting, and P&L systems.

Develop and maintain knowledge of tradeable products in deregulated ISO to support and backup retail trading.

Support sales in structured deals and key customer negotiations for large industrial customers, driving customer value.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to assess and improve forecasting methodologies.

Help drive customer value and experience pre-and-post contract close by supporting sales in structured retail deal delivery.

Continuously assess load forecasting methodology and suggest necessary improvements to support retail business development.

Communicate issues arising or exceptions from forecasting processes to minimize P&L risks.

Analyze and perform daily validations on inputs to and outputs from load forecasting model to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Manage and drive existing and future projects impacting load-forecasting desk within portfolio optimization team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field (Master’s preferred).

4–6 years of experience in the energy industry, including at least 2 years in load forecasting and retail trading.

Proficiency in ETRM systems and data tools such as SQL, Excel, Power Query; Python preferred.

Strong understanding of deregulated U.S. power markets and retail product economics.

Proficiency in data visualization tools, such as Power BI and Tableau is preferred.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and written with the ability to articulate sophisticated business solutions to Senior management.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.