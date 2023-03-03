Job summary
About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!
The Retail Supply Trader will participate in the management and profitability analysis of the Trading Commercial & Industrial retail electricity load portfolio. This individual will identify opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage fundamental analysis, advanced analytics, and market acumen.
Main Responsibilities
- Support Portfolio Optimization team by maintaining and providing transact able prices for approved tradable products as well as market information to the retail pricing functions, salespersons and customers
- Provide market access, price discovery and transaction execution in approved products for BP clients
- Responsible for all hedging and optimization activity around BP’s portfolio of retail customers
- Price, manage, and book deals consisting of a variety of non-standard products which include shaped schedules, odd-lots deals, off-hub locations and options
- Assist in the development of the Portfolio Management strategy
- Help identify structured opportunities and participate in closing those transactions when necessary
- Manage the risk associated with a non-standard portfolio while adhering to allocated risk limits
- Manage forecasted load deviations and exposures in prompt and cash months
- Work closely with the Marketing team to help guide their efforts to provide opportunities that are aligned with trading ideas
- Provide Profit/Loss explanation related to demand response portfolio and assist in variance explanation
- Work closely with the Legal Team to draft customer specific contract language as needed
- Build and maintain databases as necessary
- Understand and align with all internal policies as well as those of CFTC, SEC, FERC, and any other regulatory body or exchange
Requirements & Qualifications
- Bachelor degree required in a quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or engineering
- 3- 5 years of experience related to retail analytics, trading, demand response, portfolio optimization, asset optimization
- Strong working knowledge of ISO markets, the electric power grid and marketplace, specifically in the ERCOT, NYISO, NEPOOL, MISO, PJM regions
- High level of proficiency in Excel and working knowledge of VBA and SQL required. Python working knowledge preferred
- Analytical skills required for pricing, risk assessment and transaction structuring
- Strong individual contributor with consultative style and strong collaboration and teamwork
- Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments
- Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing, and analyzing complex data, evaluating information, and drawing logical conclusions
Why join us
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.