Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a

Retail Support Team Leader- Spanish Speaking

The Team Leader responsible for managing a team within a Business Service Centre (BSC) in Hungary, and is deployed within the Order To Cash Service Tower in the GBS Europe.

In this role You will:

Develop the team members to ensure right capability and knowledge is kept at its continuity and at a high quality standard

Allocate workload and act as escalation point for team members

Management of appropriate partner relationships within the GBS and the businesses/functions

Be accountable for the operational activities delivered by the Team

Accountable for controls being in place and working effectively across all processes and systems in relation with the Team

Support process standardization by identifying improvement opportunities and process change proposals

Accountable for implementing new/re-designed processes and making sure they are operated properly within the team

Accountable for highlighting improvement areas for reaching the PPI targets

Performance management of the Retail Support Team

Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business partners, BPO and other GBS functions.

Be accountable for query handling and issue resolution of operations

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture

Set clear team goals

Delegate tasks and set deadlines

Oversee day-to-day operation

Understanding and focusing on people leader’s Key Performance Indicators which are based on BP’s Leadership Expectations and are aligned with the BP Values

Monitor team performance and report on metrics

Discover training needs and provide mentoring

Listen to team members’ feedback and resolve any issues or conflicts

Recognize dedication and reward accomplishments

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 4 years business experience

Demonstrated process expertise in Customer Services or Supply Chain Management

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, BPO or similar environment.

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Experience in leading and managing a team with diverse and wide scope

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports or virtual teams to maximise their performance, leadership and development potential.

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role.

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable.

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



