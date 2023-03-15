Retail Systems Operations Specialist

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting retail operations through providing end-to-end support of operational excellence activities, including development, maintenance and deployment of procedures and tools, providing insight into performance data and supporting agreed initiatives designed to ensure compliance to legislation and achieve optimal operations.

Retail System Operational Specialist



In our current retail business there will be more and more focus on digitalization. This causes more attention to support our sites to run a smooth day to day business and implement new digital initiatives or continuous improvements.

You will be Responsible for supporting digital retail operations initiatives and projects that need local support. Ensuring fully day to day functional, operational and financial retail site and related systems.



Join us and make a difference by:

Working as a part of the site support within mobility and convenience team, to support the retail business operations, digital and projects Create accounting and operational impact assessment for new projects or initiatives;

Assisting and supporting operational issues within the retail or Retail Operations areas. Support in all phases and sprints of NL retail system projects and initiatives;

Liaising with other projects as required, ensure integrated approach from user perspective; Manage specific business and IT risks and define mitigation plans together with the operations response lead; Ensure compliance to bp governance, Business Continuity Plan, HSSE, etc. ;

Business Case creation and Benefits Manager / Owners identification;

Managing test, training and implementation within the business of new applications;

Ensuring engagement, buy-in and support from relevant stakeholders;

Delivering projects in agreed time and quality;

Being responsible for escalations of retail business IT related topics Ensuring strong customer focus and supporting site staff to reach this goal.

We have the following requirements: