Retail Territory Manager DO Madrid

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting retail operations through managing the relationship with the third party operator to deliver strong performance, including managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

An RTM is responsible for the whole operation and performance of a number of sites. “Whole operation and performance” means: implementation of Retail Strategy for Country, District and Territory, management of all business issues (sales, credit, customer responsiveness, etc), implementation of various marketing programmes and finally compliance with company’s HSSE standards.

Key Accountabilities of Role

Visits very frequently all his / her sites.

Keeps close eye on any changes in competitors’ networks.

CTO´s portfolio. Find, visit and create relationships with all DO sites in his territory.

Collects information about changes in the whole business environment that may affect our operation (i.e. new road construction or traffic arrangements).

Makes on a regular basis reports for basic aspects of his / her job (i.e. sales, credit, HSSE, profitability, etc.).

Prepares and implements a Territory Action Plan and Site Actions Plan for each site

Proposes the price policy in his territory according to the conditions that that the competition creates.

Negotiates and formulates the contracts with the dealers through DCF´s and CVP process

Prepares and submits for approval investment proposals.

Asks Engineering Services to proceed with approved projects or provide supporting services to Dealers.

Assures the compliance with the credit policy by the Dealers.

Takes care for issues like the card operations, payment of rents, participation in the maintenance scheme, etc.

Assures the implementation of the Customer Offer Programme.

Co-operates with other departments (i.e. Logistics) in cases that some problems arise.

Keeps close eye on customers’ accounts and agrees with them the accounts balance at the end of the year.

Implements all company plans related to HSSE.

Manages all the issues related to Agents or other Contractors.

Concerns and takes care of his / her own development.

Essential criteria & qualifications

Education

Bachelor degree in Business Administration or Economics

Experience

Min. 3 year experience in Sales and Operations.

Knowledge of products and services of Retail.

Understanding of price policy.

Understanding of credit policy and processes

Knowledge and application of sales techniques for products other than the main fuels.

Understanding and ability to implement the Customer Offer Programme.

Knowledge and ability to run a network of company controlled sites.

Ability to prepare and implement a Territory action Plan.

Competencies & Skills

Good knowledge of sales techniques.

Customer orientation.

Sales skills.

Understanding of performance standards.

Good command in numeracy.

Knowledge and use of financial tools like DCF.

Good negotiation skills.

Good IT skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage time and pressure.

Good communication skills.

Languages

Local language and English

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Competencies & Skills

Use of Systems media to effectively influence and Inform (Excel, Word, Powerpoint, AV, Writing Business cases, DCF´s, etc)

The role will be to cover Madrid area



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



