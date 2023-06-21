Retail Territory Manager DO

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Coverage area : NW & Wales reporting to the Milton Keynes office.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

The Dealer Retail Territory Manager (RTM) is accountable for managing the profitability, operational performance and contractual relationships with 40-50 Dealer Owned and Operated Petrol Forecourts (DODO) in the region. Instrumental in developing and identifying growth opportunities and renewed sources of incremental value. Moving beyond fuel to support the franchise of bp’s coffee, shop and electric vehicle charging offers into dealers. Manages relationships, identifies issues and takes action where appropriate. Responsible for providing support and overall management of DODO Dealers in areas of operations, HSSE, planning performance, standards and offer penetration.

What you will be supporting:

• New sites acquisition including prospects identification, Financial Model, negotiations, credit security, working out final contract with dealer and legal department

• Upsell of new offers, including franchise of coffee and shop offers and rollout of electric vehicle charging

• Ensure that bp standards including: HSSE, brand visuals & comms and operational procedures are applied to protect the reputation of the bp brand

• Agree annual commercial plans and support dealers to maximise site performance

• Check the credit worthiness of partners and ongoing monitoring of financial collateral, as well as constant monitoring of current debts

• Ensure best practice sharing and know-how transfer

• Act as a key interface between dealers and a broad range of stakeholders within the business

• Dealers Relationship Management

• Consistent delivery of bp standards and bp brand as well are the key performance measures for this position

Experience required for the role:

• Knowledge of retail standards and processes such as retail territory management, direct selling, retail price management and sales (cards and retail)

• Experience franchising a food-to-go or shop offer

• HSSE knowledge as well as the ability to promote the HSSE agenda in its own sphere, supported by technical affinity

• Operational experience in a customer facing sales environment; Proven commercial experience and relationship management skills

• Negotiation skills

• Good analytical skills

• Strong performance management skills

• Good legal understanding of contracts and knowledge of regulatory requirements

Skills & competencies:

• Agile mindset

• Growth mindset

• Remote working & used to virtual leadership

• Comfortable working with the digital workplace tools (e.g. oneNote and MS Teams)

• Proficiency in local language

• Cultural agility

• Understanding and knowledge of competitive environment, market and products

• Communication and presentation skills

• Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

• Strong stakeholder management

• Project management experience / qualification beneficial



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



