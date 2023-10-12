This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Responsible for supporting retail operations through relationship building and leadership with the third party operators to deliver strong performance, including handling business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.



Joining an impactful team of Territory Managers to cover the South West of the UK, the Dealer Retail Territory Manager (RTM) is accountable for profitability, operational performance and contractual relationships across 40-50 Dealer Owned and Operated Petrol Forecourts (DODO) within your region.

Within this role you will play an instrumental part in developing and identifying growth opportunities and renewed sources of incremental value! Moving beyond fuel to support the franchise of bp’s coffee, shop and electric vehicle charging offers into dealers. You will develop positive relationships, identify issues and take action where appropriate. You will also be providing support and overall management of DODO Dealers in areas of operations, HSSE, planning performance, standards and offer penetration.

New sites acquisition including prospects identification, Financial Model, negotiations, credit security, working out final contract with dealer and legal department

Upsell of new offers, including franchise of coffee and shop offers and rollout of EV charging

Ensure that bp standards including: HSSE, brand visuals & comms and operational procedures are applied to protect the reputation of the bp brand

Agree annual commercial plans and support dealers to improve site performance

Check the credit worthiness of partners and ongoing monitoring of financial collateral, as well as constant monitoring of current debts

Act as a key interface between dealers and a broad range of partners within the business

Knowledge of retail standards and processes such as retail territory management, direct selling, retail price management and sales (cards and retail)

Experience franchising a food-to-go or shop offer

HSSE knowledge as well as the ability to promote the HSSE agenda

Operational experience in a customer facing sales environment; Strong commercial experience and relationship building skills

Good legal understanding of contracts and regulatory requirements

Understanding and knowledge of competitor environment, market and products

Strong Communication and presentation skills

Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

This is a remote role covering the South West (Rough remit covers Oxford to Portsmouth and across to Bristol and Cornwall) so the ideal candidate will be within a commutable distance to or based in the South West region. You will be expected to be onsite with dealer partners approx. 3 days per week.



