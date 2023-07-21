Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

As Estate project manager is responsible for the implementation of the retail participation strategy in the region of responsibility with special focus and dedication to the optimization, maintenance, and development of the Energy sites network in the region. As Retail territory is responsible for the whole operation and performance of several sites by the implementation of Retail Strategy for Country, District and Territory, managing all business issues (sales, credit, customer responsiveness, etc) as well as the implementing all marketing programmes always in compliance with company’s HSSE standards.

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Join our team as Retail Territory and Estate Project Manager - Catalunya Based

About the role itself:

This is a key position in the B2C/CD businesses as it is one of the main pillars that influences on the optimization and maintenance of the assets to improve business profitability and network coverage.

What would be your responsibility?

The RT&EPM is responsible for identifying, evaluating, recommending, negotiating, taking part in the design process, coordinating with engineering department and been responsible until the takeover to Operations, for all investment projects in the region of responsibility.

Manage all underperforming site action plans requiring divestment / decapitalization or P&L improvements with the aim to contributing to a sustainable profitable business in the Country.

Manage all projects requiring investments (capex or revex) in the existing assets and the new business with the aim to contributing to the growth and profitability of the retail business in the Country.

Lead from the property, portfolio and development perspective, the Strategic Implementation Plans in the area of responsibility through the coordination with OPs, working in a team collaborative way to obtain overall Retail objectives, ensuring a strong customer focus and HSSE behaviors at all times. At the same time will be in charge of preparing and implement the Territory Action Plan and Site Actions Plan for the DO channel.

Manage the renewal and sustaining activities with the company owned and dealer owned sites ensuring best way forward for the assets in order to improve their profitability and contribution to the business.

Manage all site development activity (new builds, re-fits, minor modifications...) following the standard BP CVP process. To include: initiating opportunities in the area of responsibility (new to industry and existing assets), optimising design/layout, managing approval process (internal and external), contract management etc.

Negotiate with property owners, developers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve BP’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of BP's Retail assets.

Proposes the price policy for the DO channel in his territory according to the conditions that the competition creates.

Responsible for the implementation of the credit policy and Customer Offer Programmed by the Dealers, taking care for issues such as card operations, logistics, rents payments, participation in the maintenance scheme and all company plans related to HSSE.

Act as Focal Point in the Assets team for the region for all Assets related issues and projects.

Maintain excellent communications and engagement with all internal key stakeholders both within and outside Retail e.g. (Logistics, Opex, Marketing, Construction & Engineering, Finance, Legal, Tax, Pricing).

Where appropriate: appoint and manage agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets.

When required participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors etc.

Within CVP process (Capital Value Process), manages the project from the beginning until the hand-over to Operations.

Complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-m

aking process. Keeps close eye on any changes in competitors’ networks and collects information about changes in the whole business environment that may affect our operation.

Responsible for the preparation of the CO contracts with the Legal department.

What should you bring to this role?

Strong negotiation capabilities and sales techniques.

High project management skills.

Very good Property and Urbanism knowledge.

Good numerical and analytical skills.

Strong attention to detail/follow up.

Financial/commercial knowledge.

Convenience retailing and Energy market knowledge.

Legal and financial contract management.

Competition understanding.

Understanding retail standards, procedures, and processes.

Ability to understand and respond to changing business.

High personal impact and well-developed influencing skills.

Team working skills, with well demonstrated ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams but also be able to work as self-starter.

Degree in Economics / Business Administration or Engineering.

Spanish, English and Catalan languages.



High Retail experience (Assets, Operations, Pricing).

Understanding and ability to implement the Customer Offer Programme.

Experienced negotiator.

Wide experience in business Planning, Financial knowledge and Budget management.

Project leading, Monitoring and Tracking with high understanding of Retail standards, procedures and processes (CVP).

Internal Customer focused role.

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.