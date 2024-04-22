Retail Trading Analyst Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



As Retail Trading Analyst, you'll play a key role supporting our retail business to enable greater business performance across our European markets. In this role, you'll be providing in-depth analyses of business performance and providing actionable insights and recommendations that drive decision making.

You will support the Convenience and Finance Teams, by leading or coordinating financial activities such as Capital planning and financial roadmap review with meaningful impact on one or more markets across the UK and EU. A key focus will be analysing trading data and insight to drive positive change and improved performance outputs.

This is a great opportunity to build a career within a fast paced commercial environment.

Internally this role is referred to as: Retail Commercial Analyst

Responsibilities:

Ensure that all decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights.

Utilise financial data, market data and partner feedback to create recommendations, and support in the delivery of key strategic goals.

Collate, analyse, and present insight for key partners while communicating data within a number of formats and sources.

Build models and run scenarios to support revenue growth and maximise commercial potential of initiative.

Develop dashboards/reporting to measure the performance of specific initiatives.

Work together with wider business partners to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. trading, strategy, finance, global insights, operations)

Working to understand business performance in markets against competitors and the economic environment

Key Skills:

Experience in analysing data and insight to drive positive change and improved performance outputs.

Positive relationship building skills with the ability to work and collaborate virtually with multiple partners at all levels.

Experience working in a trading environment & within a fast-paced retail business is preferred.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to collate complex data and turn into clear and actionable insights.

Excellent PowerPoint and presentation skills

Understanding Retail Financial Data

Leadership and influencing skills

This is a hybrid role working 1-2 days per week in our Milton Keynes office.

