Job summary

The Retail Transformation Project Manager is responsible for the delivery of Intelligent Store Operations (ISO) projects that drive and support labour cost reduction / sales growth in our European convenience sites. Managing from define through to embed they will deliver at pace to market in line with frontline capacity. They will require the capacity to run several projects concurrently across markets or one large multimarket project independently.

Join our Customers & Products Team and advance your career as a

Retail Transformation Project Manager

This is a home based, location independent position in Europe.

It can be filled in: UK, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Luxembourg.

In this role You will be:

Responsible for generation of pipeline of new projects , through insight from visiting sites, analysis of data, reviewing the productivity labour model and researching new technology/retail efficiency initiatives in the external convenience, fuel station and food retail markets

Develop project plans for all individual projects and ensure that milestones are met on time and within budget . Construct and submit end to end P&L business cases. Revise project plans as appropriate to meet changing business needs and requirements. Supervise overall financial planned P&L benefits for all owned projects.

Handle day to day operational elements of projects and problem solve any issues that are raised increasing where support is required and leading supplier relationships where applicable.

Assess scale of rollout through cases & develop implementation plans for I.O initiatives

Lead external partner relationships for their relevant projects

Responsible for working alongside multi-functional teams to deliver and embed business change by developing suitable material to support training in collaboration with the training product manager and tools, frameworks and deliver models to enable cascade of initiatives into the markets and work alongside the operations team

Responsible for delivering against the objectives of the projects and delivering key metrics. Is responsible for the risk register for all live projects and holding the responsibility to mitigate and handle any risks

Ensure that all business stakeholders are engaged and communicated to throughout the project. Ensure adequate performance updates are built and cascaded to business collaborators.

Work directly with procurement to support with information required for RO/SAAS agreements.

Stand up, lead and participate in agile squads for delivery of product/projects to markets

In this role we have the following requirements:

Education

Degree in business, engineering, computer science or another appropriate field

6 sigma certification is a plus, Prince 2 or project management qualification desirable

Agile qualifications or experience is a plus

Experience

Be an expert on retail operations and how to analyse business performance and find opportunities for improvement.

Retail labour cost reduction project experience preferred

Retail manager experience and understanding of bp store operational processes and policies desirable

External retail experience would be a distinct advantage

A good understanding of other business areas and functions that input into the day to day operations at site level

Good leadership skills coordinating, delegation and motivation Well-developed interpersonal skills

Understanding of labour standards

Skills & Competencies