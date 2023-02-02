Job summary

The Retail WFM PRODUCT MANAGER is responsible for;

Support each market with day to day running of the selected productivity tool across ESA, including configuration, system and access management. Reporting and advice for markets as required, supporting adherence to process and business change. This role will report to the Retail Productivity Specialist.



Responsibilities :

• Manages and leads internally configuration changes required in each market to drive support to work within the required labour laws, whilst looking for consistency and improvements across all markets in how BP manage workforce mgt systems. This will to look to ensure that the systems used meet the requirements of the business at store level and that they simplify the duties of the Store Managers and their teams.

• Making the required system changes and working with the 3rd party provider for support where needed.

• Managing Change Requests process from each market, understanding the business need and managing to delivery as needed. Supporting the global way of working.

• Management of all WFM system environments (UAT) and regression testing and sign-off to deliver consistency and business confidence in system changes

• Review and resolve any Integration issues related to data, working with both internal and 3rd party providers.

• Support the resolution of any the data issue in the payroll files and at source

• Business Owner for Access Management – completing user profile updates as required within each market to ensure security of the system and correct alignment of access and roles being completed.

• Working with the Retail Productivity Specialist to highlight best practice and better ways of working across all markets.

• Support the team in Productivity Dashboard data reporting and analyzing.

• Acts as the custodian for the Workforce Management Operations Manual and ensures that it is updated and distributed to site and field teams in an effective and timely manner.

• Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Here’s some of the things you will be getting up to!

• Working within the workforce management system to make the required configuration changes, ensuring no negative impacts to other areas of the system.

• Managing the change request process, assessing if the required outcome is a configuration change to be completed in house, or needs to be escalated to our 3rd party provider for a PIR system change requirements, complying to the global template

• Managing the calendar of Testing required prior to system updates, completing the required UAT and Regression testing for workforce management systems in BP.

• First review of integration and data issues within the system, to understand the issues and source of the problem. Escalate as required for resolution.

• Ownership and management of access profiles within the Workforce Management solution across ESA. This will include adding, updating and removing access as required to meet the needs for the teams in ESA.

• Work alongside our global business services to standardise and improve administration processes across ESA

• Review relevant workforce management standard operating procedures to ensure they are updated, fit for purpose and documented correctly



Here’s what we need from you!

• Experience in Retail Workforce Management (Labour management)

• Experience in working with Workforce management systems, completing configuration changes and management of change requests process

• Retail operational management with an understanding of BP store operational processes and policies preferable

• Retail experience in process design and implementation

• Communicate appropriately with key stakeholders

• Analytical thinker, with proven ability to seek innovative ways of addressing problems and to simplify activities

