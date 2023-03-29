Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Retail growth programme manager

Retail growth programme manager

Retail growth programme manager

  • Location Germany - Flexible, Poland - Flexible, Spain - Flexible, United Kingdom - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146945BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Employment type: 2 year fixed term contract

Location: The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are UK, Germany, Spain and Poland.

Travel required: 25/30%

About the role:
Driving the Convenience Retail Growth agenda across Europe, you will be responsible for delivering the Retail growth plans and strategy for each of our European markets, defining the project roadmap and funding and resourcing requirements, enabling the delivery of our overall target of doubling Convenience Gross Margin by 2030.
The Convenience Retail Growth team is an exciting new team in the process of being set up, and will contain experts from across the business e.g. Offer Development, Opex, Marketing, etc.

What you’ll be supporting:

  • Responsible for end-to-end programme delivery using internal reporting systems and tools
  • Definition of programme objectives and being on point to support stakeholders from across Convenience organization and wider business to develop business cases
  • Identification of synergies and duplication across plans and individual projects with the intention of streamlining where possible both in country and across Europe
  • Building the overall business case including investment and return options and frame for approval
  • Communication of programme status through governance, to ensure wider business stakeholders ae aware of programme status, risks, issues and milestones requiring attention
  • Ensure that all decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights
  • Building and leading a matrix team
  • Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. marketing, strategy, PPM, global insights, operations)
Your experience might include:
  • Significant experience working in a FMCG business essential
  • Commercial experience in a retail trading environment desirable
  • Negotiation and third-party management experience essential
  • Business case development experience essential
  • Ability to work virtually with multiple stakeholders essential
  • Experienced team leader
  • Supply chain management experience highly desirable
  • Food management experience highly desirable.

