Retail growth programme manager

Job summary

Employment type: 2 year fixed term contract



Location: The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are UK, Germany, Spain and Poland.



Travel required: 25/30%



About the role:

Driving the Convenience Retail Growth agenda across Europe, you will be responsible for delivering the Retail growth plans and strategy for each of our European markets, defining the project roadmap and funding and resourcing requirements, enabling the delivery of our overall target of doubling Convenience Gross Margin by 2030.

The Convenience Retail Growth team is an exciting new team in the process of being set up, and will contain experts from across the business e.g. Offer Development, Opex, Marketing, etc.

What you’ll be supporting:

Responsible for end-to-end programme delivery using internal reporting systems and tools

Definition of programme objectives and being on point to support stakeholders from across Convenience organization and wider business to develop business cases

Identification of synergies and duplication across plans and individual projects with the intention of streamlining where possible both in country and across Europe

Building the overall business case including investment and return options and frame for approval

Communication of programme status through governance, to ensure wider business stakeholders ae aware of programme status, risks, issues and milestones requiring attention

Ensure that all decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights

Building and leading a matrix team

Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. marketing, strategy, PPM, global insights, operations)

Significant experience working in a FMCG business essential

Commercial experience in a retail trading environment desirable

Negotiation and third-party management experience essential

Business case development experience essential

Ability to work virtually with multiple stakeholders essential

Experienced team leader

Supply chain management experience highly desirable

Food management experience highly desirable.

Your experience might include: