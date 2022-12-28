Job summary

Revenue Controller



The Revenue Controller is responsible for reviewing, assuring and approving monthly/quarterly revenue numbers for the North Sea region to ensure revenue is recorded in a complete and accurate manner and in compliance with BP Group Reporting Manual.



In this role You will:

Approve 3rd party gas sales based on liftings recorded in T&S report.

Be responsible for assuring crude and NGL T&S reports for booking liftings, comparing these with HVR Power BI reports, following up any differences and issues with T&S and HVR if required.

Review gas lifting accruals at period ends.

Approve crude, NGL and gas SDB reports before RATA send the closing stock numbers to GBS for inventory and over/under lift booking.

Prepare variance analysis and commentary in EXEC revenue QAR, reviewing and validating sales debtor analysis, preparing Power BI reports by field.

Assure production numbers received from Res Dev by checking numbers in NS accounts versus HVR production reports.

Review monthly actualization reports, HCA reconciliation, ADD Data submission and GBS UDA inventory and over/under lift file

Approve group agreement files received from T&S, DES file – group IST gas sales

Provide BSA assurance for revenue related GL’s – receivables, inventory, over/under lift – as BSA owner

Address Deloitte and Group Audit queries with required evidences, engaging with HVR and Production teams when required, follow up on actions

Validate statutory revenue analysis in all UK statutory accounts of the region

Address add hoc requests such as greenhouse emissions reporting, etc

Provide liftings input to the QPF

Liaise with Crude, Gas and LPG trading teams to ensure silent running of liftings and sales processes from point of nomination through to cash settlement.

Provide input to Consolidated QAR, attending and leading quarterly variance analysis discussions with the Head of Control and Area Controllers

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in “business English”

Educated at degree level, with a relevant accounting qualification.

Financial accounting/group reporting/statutory experience or experience in relevant financial area / processes (6+ years)

Strong analytical skills with an ability to understand business drivers and connect with the balances reported

Deep understanding of revenue recognition principles and mechanism

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders

Good knowledge of local production and revenue regulations, JV agreements and policies

Deep understanding of production, revenue and royalty systems

Readily assimilates information and instructions, completes work independently without reminders or constant supervision

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

