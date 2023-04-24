Job summary

The reward advisor provides reward expertise for the development of solutions in support of bp’s transition to an Integrated Energy Company. The role has a global remit, with projects typically specific to global businesses (entities) although country work can be part of the role.

Contribution may be as a member or leader of one or more project teams/squads, developing solutions for ad hoc, immediate issues, or for more significant, longer-term challenges.



Key Accountabilities



Provide specialist advice in the design of reward solutions that may apply to bp globally, across the businesses, regions and countries. Lead where required.

Deliver to allocated tasks as a member of project team(s)/ad hoc activity squad(s), on an accurate and timely basis.

Engage key business and HR partners to understand their solution needs and requirements.

Gather and analyze internal and external data

Ensure solutions are developed in accordance with bp group reward processes and policies.

Maintain awareness of standard methodology and external market developments globally.

Continually develop advising, project management and people management skills.



Essential Experience



Demonstrable background in compensation, benefits, and wellbeing, including the delivery of related solutions in a client facing environment.

Solid knowledge of the regulatory, legal, and social requirements for reward management.

Proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and upskill to new project requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skills to countries across the globe.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills



Desirable Criteria

Minimum 5 years reward experience

Relevant degree/education



Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

