Reward Consultant

Job summary

Significant global scope leading across reward policy, projects and governance. Work in close partnership with cross functional People & Culture teams and beyond to deliver progress against our sustainability, DE&I and employee engagement ambitions.

People & Culture



HR Group



The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate a large array of the following, or will have the relevant transferrable skills:

Identifies necessary changes to global reward policies and manages global policy queries

Drafts briefing papers for senior stakeholders on reward policy topics, outlining the challenges, data insights, recommendations and considerations

Leads and/or supports global reward projects which have a cross-bp impact. Examples of similar projects include designing and implementing incentives programme

Defines and drives approach to pay transparency (e.g. determines impact on reward of new legislation changes, designs new approach with input from stakeholder groups, seek approval, implement)

Establishes and influences how reward supports bp’s sustainability and D,E&I goals (e.g. adjusting bp’s approach to fair / living wage for newly acquired businesses, defining approach to equal / gender / ethnicity pay reporting)

Supports ongoing employee engagement activity and represents reward policy changes at various European forums e.g. UK employee forums

Working closely with senior managers, leads the development of content for regular reward updates

Collaborates closely with broader customer groups (e.g. people relations, Sustainability and company secretary teams) and others within the reward function to design and implement new approaches

Strong technical reward knowledge (base pay and incentives essential, helpful to have insight into benefits, mobility, etc.)

Strong written and verbal presentation skills and ability to present complex concepts to senior audiences in a concise and compelling way

Strong problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Ability to establish relationships with customers at all levels

Interest in and enthusiasm for driving global reward changes, and for furthering the reward sustainability and governance agenda at bp

Ability to prioritize effectively and lead opposing demands, and to drive project progress while navigating complex and/or ambiguous situations

Collaborative style and comfortable challenging the status quo with own ideas and recommendations

Experience in reward as relates to governance and sustainability activities and knowledge of global legislation on fair and equal pay and gender / ethnicity reporting requirements

Consulting experience

Role will benefit from legal, finance or tax experience and/or knowledge

Role can be based anywhere globally, with flexibility to be confirmed with candidate, within bp’s 60/40 (3 days in the office / 2 days out of the office) flexible working frame.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Human Resources (HR), Reward Strategies, Reward Systems, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management



