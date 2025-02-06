Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a

Reward Operations (Senior) Manager

The role is accountable for leading and optimizing the global reward portfolio shared services operations in Budapest, Pune and Kuala Lumpur centres, to enhance customer and employee experience. The reward portfolio includes compensation, benefits, equity, reward vendor management, reward compliance, mobility, reward analytics and benchmarking activities. It is responsible for driving reward operations strategy globally, continuous improvement initiatives, management of multi-country teams and ensuring delivery of high-quality service experiences. Working closely with global reward Centre of Expertise partners to align service delivery with organizational goals and industry standard methodology.

In this role You will:

· Develop and implement strategies to improve global reward shared services performance and customer/employee satisfaction.

· Set and communicate clear objectives and performance metrics for the reward shared services function.

· Responsible for identifying and implementing internal and external standard methodologies in the reward space.

· Lead cross-country teams to ensure alignment with organizational goals and service excellence standards.

· Implement global reward process improvement initiatives

· Oversee design and execution of global reward service delivery models and processes.

· Safeguard aligned service delivery and employee experience across geographies

· Foster a culture of excellence and innovation within the reward shared services team.

· Build and maintain strong relationships with key partners, including

· Ensure projects are completed on time, within scope and budget, track related metrics.

· Act as high-level contact for Reward Services related risks and issues

· Conduct regular audits and assessments to ensure compliance and address any discrepancies.

· Promote a collaborative and high-performance work environment and actively contribute to O&A engagement activities and role models who we are values

What You will need to be successful:

· Diploma in relevant field

· At least 15 years’ experience in a complex managerial role within client-service oriented function in Reward (Compensation, Benefits and/ or International Mobility)

· Proven track record of driving operational excellence and improving customer and employee experiences.

· Strong knowledge of process improvement methodologies and project management practices.

· Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a focus on data-driven decision-making.

· Ability to work effectively in a global, cross-functional environment and manage diverse teams.

· Exceptional leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills

· Manage relationships with internal senior leaders securing alignment of priorities managing their requirements/expectations

· Partner with senior Workday reward solutions technology procurement colleagues to build solutions in cost effective way

· Partner with external providers so that process tools are leveraged.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

· Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

· Life & health insurance, medical care package

· Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

· Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

· Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

· Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

· Possibility to join our social communities and networks

· Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

· Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.