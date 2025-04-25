Reward SME, Benefits (Americas)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Purpose

Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans. Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

Key Accountabilities:

Coach & Mentor, a dedicated team of benefit specialists.

Manage & ensure efficiency in the administration process of employee benefits programs, including but not limited to health insurance, retirement plans, wellness initiatives, and other elective benefits.

Oversee the enrollment process for new employees and handle ongoing modifications for current staff.

Develop and maintain standard operating procedures for all aspects of benefits, with a focus on continuous improvement.

Proactively manage data in core benefits systems to ensure accuracy and integrity.

Ensure strict compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and company policies related to benefits administration.

Assist in regular audits and assessments of benefits programs, plan documents, and related communications to identify and rectify any compliance issues.

Work closely with benefit vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services, including providing improvements or change suggestions when necessary.

Offer support and advice to stakeholders and benefit specialists, aiding them in understanding their benefits and making informed choices.

Support Conduct research and analysis on proposal for new benefits programs or modifications to existing ones, ensuring alignment with company objectives.

Conduct training sessions for the benefits team to enhance their expertise in benefits administration and compliance.

Create and execute Support creation and execution of communication project plans for benefits, applicable at local, regional, and global levels working with stakeholder and leaders in the team.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, business administration, or related field desired but not essential.

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Excellent problem-solving abilities. Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

Managing change

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Experience:

Over 3 years of experience in a benefits advisory role or a related People & Culture function.

Technical

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software.

In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.

Fluent in English

Behavioral:

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Ability to manage diverse cultural setting.

Has a growth mindset – believing there is always room for personal improvement. Seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance existing skills.

Flexibility in working across different time zones other than home country.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

