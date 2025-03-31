This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Reward SME, Compensation

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Supporting the delivery of compensation operation activities globally, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of compensation operations. Responsible for assisting employees with compensation enquiries, supporting on cycle and off cycle cyclical compensation processes. No direct reports or indirect reports, the role primarily interfaces with other Reward COE compensation team colleagues, P&C and Employee Relations colleagues. Externally, will interface with compensation vendors.

In this role You will:

Provide accurate and timely compensation specialist advice support to employees, line managers, PC&C teams.

Liaise with Reward CoE teams to support query resolution.

Drive continuous improvement to optimize reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3

Support application of compensation processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Support delivery and execution of timely and accurate on cycle and off cycle compensation processes operations (from country/regional/global/business perspectives), such as annual pay review, sales incentive quarterly program, local incentive programs etc

Provision of guidance and assistance in development of reward proposals, including managing senior reward approval where required.

Consistent application of compensation processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities

Support local, regional, and global compensation projects as required.

Ensure compensation related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to Ops & Advisory teams

Assist with ensuring communication materials, including policies, on people@bp are up to date at a global, entity, country level.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field desired but not essential.

At least 3 years of relevant experience in compensation administration or a related P&C function

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software.

In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.