Reward SME, Compensation

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
Supporting the delivery of compensation operation activities globally, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of compensation operations. Responsible for assisting employees with compensation enquiries, supporting on cycle and off cycle cyclical compensation processes. No direct reports or indirect reports, the role primarily interfaces with other Reward COE compensation team colleagues, P&C and Employee Relations colleagues. Externally, will interface with compensation vendors.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analysis and modelling, Base pay and cash allowances, Benefits plan management, Customer centric thinking, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, International Mobility, Interpreting and applying tax law, Kanban, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Market Analysis, Offer Management, Resource and budget planning, Scrum, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management, Variable Pay, Waterfall Model, Writing skills
