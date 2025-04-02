Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Reward SME,Vendor Management

Reward SME,Vendor Management

Reward SME,Vendor Management

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093505
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, forming teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Reward SME, Vendor Management is responsible for researching and sourcing vendors, managing relationships, evaluating performance, and ensuring payments related to reward vendors. The Specialist collaborates closely with internal supply chain/procurement to support the business by identifying new vendor opportunities, managing vendor performance, providing key metrics, and communicating with both internal and external stakeholders.

Reward SME, Vendor Management is responsible for activities including researching and sourcing vendors, managing relationships, evaluating performance and ensuring payments are made as they related to reward vendors. The Specialist will work closely with internal supply chain/procurement to support the business by identifying new vendor opportunities, managing vendor performance, providing key metrics, and communicating with both internal and external stakeholders.

What you will do:

  • Assists in sourcing and managing indirect supplies and services including competitive bid (tender) process

  • Helps provide timely advice and support on service issues

  • Ensures consistent application of reward vendor processes and policy in line with bp group standards

  • Supports the delivery and execution of on/off boarding vendors

  • Provide key metrics, including regular auditing and benchmarking of day-to-day costs, ensuring that quotations and actual charges are in line with contract agreements and reflect good value for bp

  • Supports the processing of vendor invoices in relevant finance system

  • Supports the tender/RFP processes, preparing documentation, undertaking evaluations and preparing reports

  • Assists the research on available vendors to determine which vendors offer the best pricing and product quality

  • Supports supplier set-up and P2P process

  • Supports annual vendor management cyclical processes, such as annual certification and high risk agent training

  • Maintain process documentation for workflows relating to invoice and pricing updates

  • Tracks vendor spend related to different statements of work to ensure transparency

  • Process change order requests/variations to current contracts as and when required

What you will need:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource, Business Administration, Procurement, Finance or related field

Technical:

  • At least 3 years in relevant field.

  • Experience in understanding vendor contract language.

  • Good knowledge and confidence with using Excel

  • Fluent in English

Behavioural:

  • Process improvement approach

  • Has a growth mindset – believing there is always room for personal improvement. Seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance existing skills.

  • Ability to manage diverse cultural settings

  • Flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Skills:

  • Contracts, negotiation, vendor management, total rewards, communication, written, business insight, process improvement

  • Managing change

  • Psychological safety

  • Continuous learning

  • Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

  • Stakeholder management

  • Continuous improvement

  • Analytical thinking

  • Agile core principles

  • Creativity and innovation

  • Resilience

  • Teamwork

  • Customer centric thinking

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analysis and modelling, Base pay and cash allowances, Benefits plan management, Customer centric thinking, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, International Mobility, Interpreting and applying tax law, Kanban, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Market Analysis, Offer Management, Resource and budget planning, Scrum, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management, Variable Pay, Waterfall Model, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp