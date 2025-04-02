This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, forming teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Reward SME, Vendor Management is responsible for researching and sourcing vendors, managing relationships, evaluating performance, and ensuring payments related to reward vendors. The Specialist collaborates closely with internal supply chain/procurement to support the business by identifying new vendor opportunities, managing vendor performance, providing key metrics, and communicating with both internal and external stakeholders.

What you will do:

Assists in sourcing and managing indirect supplies and services including competitive bid (tender) process

Helps provide timely advice and support on service issues

Ensures consistent application of reward vendor processes and policy in line with bp group standards

Supports the delivery and execution of on/off boarding vendors

Provide key metrics, including regular auditing and benchmarking of day-to-day costs, ensuring that quotations and actual charges are in line with contract agreements and reflect good value for bp

Supports the processing of vendor invoices in relevant finance system

Supports the tender/RFP processes, preparing documentation, undertaking evaluations and preparing reports

Assists the research on available vendors to determine which vendors offer the best pricing and product quality

Supports supplier set-up and P2P process

Supports annual vendor management cyclical processes, such as annual certification and high risk agent training

Maintain process documentation for workflows relating to invoice and pricing updates

Tracks vendor spend related to different statements of work to ensure transparency

Process change order requests/variations to current contracts as and when required

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource, Business Administration, Procurement, Finance or related field

Technical:

At least 3 years in relevant field.

Experience in understanding vendor contract language.

Good knowledge and confidence with using Excel

Fluent in English

Behavioural:

Process improvement approach

Has a growth mindset – believing there is always room for personal improvement. Seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance existing skills.

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings

Flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Skills:

Contracts, negotiation, vendor management, total rewards, communication, written, business insight, process improvement

Managing change

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analysis and modelling, Base pay and cash allowances, Benefits plan management, Customer centric thinking, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, International Mobility, Interpreting and applying tax law, Kanban, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Market Analysis, Offer Management, Resource and budget planning, Scrum, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management, Variable Pay, Waterfall Model, Writing skills



