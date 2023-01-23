Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an

Reward Senior Specialist



People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised & standardised People & Culture services for bp from several geographical delivery centres.



The role will support the delivery of reward operation activities globally:

• Ensures timely and accurate delivery of reward operations

• Provides reward analytical and operational excellence

• Ensures consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our operations processes

• Ensures alignment to all internal and external policies and principles



In this role You will:

Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities

Support query management through Salesforce cases

Provide reward advisory support for Employees, Line Managers and People & Culture teams

Liaise with Reward teams to support query resolution

Support the delivery and execution of timely and accurate reward process operations, such as annual performance & reward review

Support application of reward processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Ensure reward-related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to S+S teams

Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.

Consistently apply reward process and policy in line with group standards

Drive continuous improvement to optimise reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree, preferably in Economics/ Human Resources

Proficiency in English

Minimum 1 year of meaningful experience

Digital fluency in Office programs especially with MS Excel

Strong analytical and numeracy skills

Experience in data analytics and reporting

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Good relationship skills, Strong ‘One Team’ behaviours

Proactive attitude, strong process improvement aptitude

User-level knowledge of Workday and Salesforce is a huge advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested