Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an
Reward Senior Specialist
People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised & standardised People & Culture services for bp from several geographical delivery centres.
The role will support the delivery of reward operation activities globally:
• Ensures timely and accurate delivery of reward operations
• Provides reward analytical and operational excellence
• Ensures consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our operations processes
• Ensures alignment to all internal and external policies and principles
In this role You will:
- Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities
- Support query management through Salesforce cases
- Provide reward advisory support for Employees, Line Managers and People & Culture teams
- Liaise with Reward teams to support query resolution
- Support the delivery and execution of timely and accurate reward process operations, such as annual performance & reward review
- Support application of reward processes and policy in line with bp group standards.
- Ensure reward-related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to S+S teams
- Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.
- Consistently apply reward process and policy in line with group standards
- Drive continuous improvement to optimise reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3
What You will need to be successful:
- University Degree, preferably in Economics/ Human Resources
- Proficiency in English
- Minimum 1 year of meaningful experience
- Digital fluency in Office programs especially with MS Excel
- Strong analytical and numeracy skills
- Experience in data analytics and reporting
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Good relationship skills, Strong ‘One Team’ behaviours
- Proactive attitude, strong process improvement aptitude
- User-level knowledge of Workday and Salesforce is a huge advantage
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Awards, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!