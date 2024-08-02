Reward Senior Specialist - Benchmarking

Entity:Finance
We’re equipping our new GBS center with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach. Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.
“Reward Analyst – Benchmarking” will support compensation and benefits market benchmarking studies to evaluate the competitiveness of bp's compensation & benefits programs from a country, regional and global perspectives. Assist in gathering, analyzing, and interpreting market data to provide insights and recommendations that support bp's talent acquisition, retention, and engagement strategies.
