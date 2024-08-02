Reward Senior Specialist - Benchmarking

Job summary

We’re equipping our new GBS center with innovative minds who are excited to lead the transformation of processes with a digital-first approach. Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

“Reward Analyst – Benchmarking” will support compensation and benefits market benchmarking studies to evaluate the competitiveness of bp's compensation & benefits programs from a country, regional and global perspectives. Assist in gathering, analyzing, and interpreting market data to provide insights and recommendations that support bp's talent acquisition, retention, and engagement strategies.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges

Assist in collecting and organizing external market data on compensation, benefits, and total rewards practices from various sources, including surveys, databases, and industry reports for both cyclical and project activities.

Conduct basic analysis of benchmarking data to identify trends and benchmarks relevant to our organization.

Support development of salary ranges for all countries as part of bp's cyclical processes

Support planning and execution of benchmarking studies to compare our compensation and benefits practices against relevant market data and industry peers.

Assist in maintaining benchmarking databases and tools to support ongoing analysis and reporting.

Support preparation of reports, presentations, and dashboards summarizing benchmarking findings, trends, and recommendations.

Maintain accurate documentation of benchmarking methodologies, data sources, and analysis procedures to ensure data integrity and transparency.

Provide administrative and logistical support for benchmarking projects, such as scheduling meetings, coordinating data collection efforts, and tracking project breakthroughs.

EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviors.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of collaborators.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Proven ability to integrate with cross functional teams

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills. Problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy.

A positive attitude, willingness to learn and continually striving to improve

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree level education or equivalent experience in Human Resources, Business Administration, Finance, Economics, or analytical background

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

At least 2 years of experience in compensation, benefits, HR analytics, or a related field, with a focus on market benchmarking and data analysis.

Strong analytical skills, with proficiency in Microsoft Excel, with familiarity with statistical analysis tools and techniques

Knowledge of survey design and data collection methods.

Experience with benchmarking surveys, databases, and tools, such as Korn Ferry Hay, Aon, Mercer, Willis Towers Watson or similar platforms.

Diligent with a commitment to accuracy and data integrity.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different time zones other than home country



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.