Finance
HR Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Reward Services Senior Specialist
In this role You will:
- Ensures timely and accurate delivery of reward operations
- Provides reward analytical and operational excellence
- Ensures consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our operations processes
- Ensures alignment to all internal and external policies and principles
- Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities
- Support query management through Salesforce cases
- Provide reward advisory support for Employees, Line Managers and People & Culture teams
- Liaise with Reward teams to support query resolution
- Support the delivery and execution of timely and accurate reward process operations, such as annual performance & reward review
- Support application of reward processes and policy in line with bp group standards.
- Ensure reward related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to S+S teams
- Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.
- Consistently apply reward process and policy in line with group standards
- Drive continuous improvement to optimize reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3
What You will need to be successful:
- Fluency in English
- University Degree, preferably in economics
- At least 2 years of experience in a relevant role
- Strong analytical and numeracy skills
- Comfortable with MS Excel
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Good relationship skills
- Experience in data analytics and reporting
- Strong process improvement attitude
- Continuous Improvement approach
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.