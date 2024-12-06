Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Reward Services Senior Specialist

In this role You will:

Ensures timely and accurate delivery of reward operations

Provides reward analytical and operational excellence

Ensures consistency and efficiency in the delivery of our operations processes

Ensures alignment to all internal and external policies and principles

Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities

Support query management through Salesforce cases

Provide reward advisory support for Employees, Line Managers and People & Culture teams

Liaise with Reward teams to support query resolution

Support the delivery and execution of timely and accurate reward process operations, such as annual performance & reward review

Support application of reward processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Ensure reward related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to S+S teams

Support local, regional and global reward projects as required.

Consistently apply reward process and policy in line with group standards

Drive continuous improvement to optimize reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

University Degree, preferably in economics

At least 2 years of experience in a relevant role

Strong analytical and numeracy skills

Comfortable with MS Excel

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Good relationship skills

Experience in data analytics and reporting

Strong process improvement attitude

Continuous Improvement approach

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.