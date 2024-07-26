This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Finance



HR Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as Reward Services and International Mobility Manager!

The purpose of this role is accountable for the overall delivery of Reward Services and International Mobility team in the Budapest centre which include Reward Services, Benefits, Mobility Operations and Expat Data Services. Responsible for leading and driving operations strategy locally and support globally for the services in scope. Ensure team members are delivering best-in-class services add new value to our BP employees and People & Culture (HR) community by providing expert advice to their queries. This role will represent Budapest centre in the global forum in driving initiatives and ever improving service performance.

In this role You will:

Manage Reward Services and International Mobility team with complex process management and business interactions in an international environment

Supervise service delivery and compliance

Ensure processes are embedded and adhered to consistently throughout multiple teams

Set strategic direction and ‘vision’ for respective teams to ensure alignment with global process and customer needs

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders

Develop the organizational and people capabilities that will enable the team to compete and excel as well as to identify trends and opportunities that drive improvements

Participate in projects/ initiatives locally and globally, proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities

Represent team to both internal and external audiences regarding complex operational issues and monitor team performance

Recognise the need for and lead through change management initiatives while maintaining and driving team engagement.

Identify and manage risks, escalate if needed

Manage teams of Team Leads, SMEs, Analysts

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Build a culture of high-performance and value delivering team

Inspire teams to learn new skills, and adopt new practices

Promotes Agile methodology and apply digital expertise to problems

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors degree in a relevant field; Masters Degree preferred

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Proven subject matter expertise in Reward Services (compensation and benefits) and/or International Mobility areas

Shown people leadership skills in managing team lead and analyst levels

Strong stakeholder management skills and customer focus

Exceptional analytical skills

Effective project management and communication skills

Striving for problem solving attitude

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications and CRM tool

Advanced knowledge of Service enabling technologies

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service centre in a multinational environment is preferred

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Continuous improvement, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Employee Compensation and Benefits, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, International Mobility, Leadership, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Team Member Engagement, Total Reward Management, Understanding Emotions



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.